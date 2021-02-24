CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Raiders release receiver Tyrell Williams

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 4:51 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders released receiver Tyrell Williams on Wednesday following two injury-plagued seasons with the team.

Williams initially signed a four-year, $44.3 million deal as a free agent to join the Raiders in 2019. He struggled with injuries to his feet his first season and then missed all last season with a torn labrum.

Williams had 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games for the Raiders in 2019. He caught a TD pass in his first five games that season but was hampered down the stretch by injuries to both feet.

The 29-year-old Williams spent his first four seasons with the Chargers. He has 197 catches for 3,181 yards and 23 touchdowns in 69 career games.

Las Vegas drafted Henry Ruggs III in the first round last year and Bryan Edwards in the third round and are hoping they will carry the load at receiver in 2021.

