NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 9

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20

Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13

New Orleans 21, Chicago 9

Cleveland 48 Pittsburgh 37

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 16

Green Bay 32, Los Angeles Rams 18

Buffalo 17, Baltimore 3

Sunday, Jan. 17

Kansas City 22, Cleveland 17

Tampa Bay 30, New Orleans 20

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 24 AFC

Kansas City 38, Buffalo 24

NFC

Tampa Bay 31, Green Bay 26

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

