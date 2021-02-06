CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 9:18 PM

The National Football League’s Offensive Rookie of the Year named by The Associated Press and selected each year by a nationwide panel of sportwriters and broadcasters:

2020 — Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, QB

2019 — Kyler Murray, Arizona, QB

2018 — Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, RB

2017 — Alvin Kamara, New Orleans, RB

2016 — Dak Prescott, Dallas, QB

2015 — Todd Gurley, St. Louis, RB

2014 — Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants, WR

2013 — Eddie Lacy, Green Bay, RB

2012 — Robert Griffin III, Washington, QB

2011 — Cam Newton, Carolina, QB

2010 — Sam Bradford, St. Louis, QB

2009 — Percy Harvin, Minnesota, WR-KR

2008 — Matt Ryan, Atlanta, QB

2007 — Adrian Peterson, Minnesota, RB

2006 — Vince Young, Tennessee, QB

2005 — Carnell Williams, Tampa Bay, RB

2004 — Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh, QB

2003 — Anquan Boldin, Arizona, WR

2002 — Clinton Portis, Denver, RB

2001 — Anthony Thomas, Chicago, RB

2000 — Mike Anderson, Denver, RB

1999 — Edgerrin James, Indianapolis, RB

1998 — Randy Moss, Minnesota, WR

1997 — Warrick Dunn, Tampa Bay, RB

1996 — Eddie George, Houston, RB

1995 — Curtis Martin, New England, RB

1994 — Marshall Faulk, Indianapolis, RB

1993 — Jerome Bettis, L.A. Rams, RB

1992 — Carl Pickens, Cincinnati, WR

1991 — Leonard Russell, New England, RB

1990 — Emmitt Smith, Dallas, RB

1989 — Barry Sanders, Detroit, RB

1988 — John Stephens, New England, RB

1987 — Troy Stradford, Miami, RB

1986 — Rueben Mayes, New Orleans, RB

1985 — Eddie Brown, Cincinnati, WR

1984 — Louis Lipps, Pittsburgh, WR

1983 — Eric Dickerson, L.A. Rams, RB

1982 — Marcus Allen, L.A. Raiders, RB

1981 — George Rogers, New Orleans, RB

1980 — Billy Sims, Detroit, RB

1979 — Ottis Anderson, St. Louis, RB

1978 — Earl Campbell, Houston, RB

1977 — Tony Dorsett, Dallas, RB

1976 — Sammy White, Minnesota, WR

1975 — Mike Thomas, Washington, RB

1974 — Don Woods, San Diego, RB

1973 — Chuck Foreman, Minnesota, RB

1972 — Franco Harris, Pittsburgh, RB

1971 — John Brockington, Green Bay, RB

1970 — Duane Thomas, Dallas, RB

1969 — Calvin Hill, Dallas, RB

1968 — Earl McCullouch, Detroit, WR

1967 — Mel Farr, Detroit, RB

1966 — Johnny Roland, St. Louis, RB

1965 — Gale Sayers, Chicago, RB

1964 — Charley Taylor, Washington, WR

1963 — Paul Flatley, Minnesota, WR

1962 — Ron Bull, Chicago, RB

1961 — Mike Ditka, Chicago, TE

1960 — Gail Cogdill, Detroit, WR

1959 — Nick Pietrosante, Detroit, RB

1958 — Jimmy Orr, Pittsburgh, WR

1957 — Jim Brown, Cleveland, RB

