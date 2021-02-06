TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Voting for the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Voting for the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers 41

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota o9

