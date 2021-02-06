CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 9:18 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Voting for the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers 41

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota o9

