Lions hire Antwaan Randle El to coach wide receivers

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 10:59 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell added the former NFL receiver to his staff Wednesday after he was with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons as an offensive assistant.

Randle El was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2002, and the former Indiana quarterback and point guard had a nine-year career in the NFL as a dynamic receiver with the Steelers and Washington.

The Lions hired Campbell last month after naming Brad Holmes as general manager. Campbell’s staff includes offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

