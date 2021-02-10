CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lions add Jett Modkins, DeOn’tae Pannell to coaching staff

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 7:04 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have added assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins to Dan Campbell’s staff.

The Lions also announced Wednesday that DeOn’tae Pannell will join the organization with its William Clay Ford minority coaching assistantship.

Modkins assisted the Denver Broncos’ offense last season as a diversity coaching intern. Pannell coached at Peru State College in Nebraska the previous five seasons, serving as defensive coordinator the last three years.

The Lions hired Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes last month after firing coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn in November.

