Kansas City Chiefs Postseason History

|By The Associated Press
|1962 Season
Champion: Dec: 23, 1962 — WON at Houston Oilers 20-17, OT
|1966 Season
ConfChmp: Jan. 1, 1967 — WON at Buffalo 31-7
SuperBowl: Jan. 15, 1967 — LOST vs. Green Bay 10-35
|1968 Season
Division: Dec: 22, 1968 — LOST at Oakland 6-41
|1969 Season
Division: Dec: 20, 1969 — WON at N.Y. Jets 13-6
ConfChmp: Jan. 4, 1970 — WON at Oakland 17-7
SuperBowl: Jan. 11, 1970 — WON vs. Minnesota 23-7
|1971 Season
Division: Dec: 25, 1971 — LOST vs. Miami 24-27, OT
|1986 Season
WildCard: Dec: 28, 1986 — LOST at N.Y. Jets 15-35
|1990 Season
WildCard: Jan. 5, 1991 — LOST at Miami 16-17
|1991 Season
WildCard: Dec: 28, 1991 — WON vs. L.A. Raiders 10-6
Division: Jan. 5, 1992 — LOST at Buffalo 14-37
|1992 Season
WildCard: Jan. 2, 1993 — LOST at San Diego 0-17
|1993 Season
WildCard: Jan. 8, 1994 — WON vs. Pittsburgh 27-24, OT
Division: Jan. 16, 1994 — WON at Houston Oilers 28-20
ConfChmp: Jan. 23, 1994 — LOST at Buffalo 13-30
|1994 Season
WildCard: Dec. 31, 1994 — LOST at Miami 17-27
|1995 Season
Division: Jan. 7, 1996 — LOST vs. Indianapolis 7-10
|1997 Season
Division: Jan. 4, 1998 — LOST vs. Denver 10-14
|2003 Season
Division: Jan. 11, 2004 — LOST vs. Indianapolis 31-38
|2006 Season
WildCard: Jan. 6, 2007 — LOST at Indianapolis 8-23
|2010 Season
WildCard: Jan. 9, 2011 — LOST vs. Baltimore 7-30
|2013 Season
WildCard: Jan. 4, 2014 — LOST at Indianapolis 44-45
|2015 Season
WildCard: Jan. 9, 2016 — WON at Houston Texans 30-0
Division: Jan. 16, 2016 — LOST at New England 20-27
|2016 Season
Division: Jan. 15, 2017 — LOST vs. Pittsburgh 16-18
|2017 Season
WildCard: Jan. 6, 2018 — LOST vs. Tennessee 21-22
|2018 Season
Division: Jan. 12, 2019 — WON vs. Indianapolis 31-13
ConfChmp: Jan. 20, 2019 — LOST vs. New England 31-37, OT
|2019 Season
Division: Jan. 12, 2020 — WON vs. Houston Texans 51-31
ConfChmp: Jan. 19, 2020 — WON vs. Tennessee 35-24
SuperBowl: Feb. 2, 2020 — WON vs. San Francisco 31-20
|2020 Season
Division: Jan. 17, 2021 — WON vs. Cleveland 22-17
ConfChmp: Jan. 24, 2021 — WON vs. Buffalo 38-24
SuperBowl: Feb. 7, 2021 — vs. Tampa Bay
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.