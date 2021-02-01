Kansas City Chiefs Postseason History The Associated Press

By The Associated Press 1962 Season Champion: Dec: 23, 1962 — WON at Houston Oilers 20-17, OT 1966 Season ConfChmp: Jan. 1, 1967 — WON at Buffalo 31-7 SuperBowl: Jan. 15, 1967 — LOST vs. Green Bay 10-35 1968 Season Division: Dec: 22, 1968 — LOST at Oakland 6-41 1969 Season Division: Dec: 20, 1969 — WON at N.Y. Jets 13-6 ConfChmp: Jan. 4, 1970 — WON at Oakland 17-7 SuperBowl: Jan. 11, 1970 — WON vs. Minnesota 23-7 1971 Season Division: Dec: 25, 1971 — LOST vs. Miami 24-27, OT 1986 Season WildCard: Dec: 28, 1986 — LOST at N.Y. Jets 15-35 1990 Season WildCard: Jan. 5, 1991 — LOST at Miami 16-17 1991 Season WildCard: Dec: 28, 1991 — WON vs. L.A. Raiders 10-6 Division: Jan. 5, 1992 — LOST at Buffalo 14-37 1992 Season WildCard: Jan. 2, 1993 — LOST at San Diego 0-17 1993 Season WildCard: Jan. 8, 1994 — WON vs. Pittsburgh 27-24, OT Division: Jan. 16, 1994 — WON at Houston Oilers 28-20 ConfChmp: Jan. 23, 1994 — LOST at Buffalo 13-30 1994 Season WildCard: Dec. 31, 1994 — LOST at Miami 17-27 1995 Season Division: Jan. 7, 1996 — LOST vs. Indianapolis 7-10 1997 Season Division: Jan. 4, 1998 — LOST vs. Denver 10-14 2003 Season Division: Jan. 11, 2004 — LOST vs. Indianapolis 31-38 2006 Season WildCard: Jan. 6, 2007 — LOST at Indianapolis 8-23 2010 Season WildCard: Jan. 9, 2011 — LOST vs. Baltimore 7-30 2013 Season WildCard: Jan. 4, 2014 — LOST at Indianapolis 44-45 2015 Season WildCard: Jan. 9, 2016 — WON at Houston Texans 30-0 Division: Jan. 16, 2016 — LOST at New England 20-27 2016 Season Division: Jan. 15, 2017 — LOST vs. Pittsburgh 16-18 2017 Season WildCard: Jan. 6, 2018 — LOST vs. Tennessee 21-22 2018 Season Division: Jan. 12, 2019 — WON vs. Indianapolis 31-13 ConfChmp: Jan. 20, 2019 — LOST vs. New England 31-37, OT 2019 Season Division: Jan. 12, 2020 — WON vs. Houston Texans 51-31 ConfChmp: Jan. 19, 2020 — WON vs. Tennessee 35-24 SuperBowl: Feb. 2, 2020 — WON vs. San Francisco 31-20 2020 Season Division: Jan. 17, 2021 — WON vs. Cleveland 22-17 ConfChmp: Jan. 24, 2021 — WON vs. Buffalo 38-24 SuperBowl: Feb. 7, 2021 — vs. Tampa Bay Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.