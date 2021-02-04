CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Kansas City Chiefs Franchise

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 6:10 PM

Draft

2013 — OT Eric Fisher, 1st; TE Travis Kelce, 3rd

2014 — WR Demarcus Robinson, 4th

2016 — WR Tyreek Hill, 5th; DT Chris Jones, 2nd

2017 — DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, 2nd; B Patrick Mahomes, 1st

2018 — CB Bashaud Breeland, 2nd; DT Derrick Nnadi, 3rd; LB Dorian O’Daniel, 3rd; S Armani Watts, 4th

2019 — G Nick Allegretti, 7th; CB Rashad Fenton, 6th; WR Mecole Hardman, 1st; DT Khalen Saunders, 3rd; S Juan Thornhill, 2nd

2020 — DE Mike Danna, 5th; RB Clyde Edward-Helaire, 1st; LB Willie Gay, 2nd; CB BoPete Keyes, 7th; DB L’Jarius Sneed, 4th

Free Agents

2014 — S Daniel Sorensen

2015 — LS James Winchester

2017 — K Harrison Butker; G Andrew Wylie

2018 — QB Chad Henne; LB Ben Niemann; WR Byron Pringle; WR Sammy Watkins; RB Darrel Williams

2019 — LB Darius Harris; DE Tim Ward

2020 — OL Yasi Durant; TE Nick Keizer; P Tommy Townsend; DT Tershawn Warton

Trade

2013 — FB Anthony Sherman (Arizona)

2018 — CB Charvarius Ward (Dallas)

2019 — DE Frank Clark (Seattle); T Martinas Rankin (Houston)

Waivers

2018 — C Austin Reiter (Cleveland)

Unrestricted Free Agents

2018 — LB Anthony Hitchens (Dallas)

2019 — S Tyrann Mathieu (Houston); DE Alex Okafor (New Orleans); DT Mike Pennel (New England); LB Damien Wilson (Dallas); G Stefen Wisniewski (Philadelphia)

2020 — RB Le’Veon Bell (N.Y. Jets); CB Antonio Hamilton (N.Y. Giants); C Daniel Kilgore (Miami); OT Mike Remmers (N.Y. Giants); TE Ricky Seals-Jones (Cleveland)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

