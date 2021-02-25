CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Broncos release veteran defensive tackle Jurrell Casey

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 2:05 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jurrell Casey’s stint in Denver lasted just three games.

The Broncos released the veteran defensive tackle Thursday, freeing up about $12 million in salary cap space two weeks after the release of veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye saved them a similar amount against the cap.

The Broncos are projected to have more than $40 million in salary cap space as they head into free agency under new general manager George Paton, who took over from John Elway.

The Broncos acquired Casey from Tennessee for a seventh-round pick a year ago. But his acquisition didn’t turn out to be the bargain they thought it was.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection with the Titans who had two years remaining on his contract, Casey made 14 tackles and knocked down three passes before a biceps injury in Week 3 ended his season.

In his absence, the Broncos turned to DeShawn Williams and McTelvin Agim to fill in at the position. Casey’s injury came shortly after season-ending injuries to stars Von Miller and Courtland Sutton last September.

The Broncos finished 5-11 and missed the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

Casey spent his first nine seasons with the Titans. Including playoffs, he has 522 tackles, 53½ sacks, 16 pass breakups, nine forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in his career.

