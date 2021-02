TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Voting for the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Voting for the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee 32 Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay 5 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City 5 Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City 3 Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo 3 Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans 2

