TAMPA, Fla. AP) — The voting for the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland 25 Sean McDermott, Buffalo 7 Brian Flores, Miami 6 Ron Rivera, Washington 4 Matt LaFleur, Green Bay 3 Andy Reid, Kansas City 3 Sean Payton, New Orleans 2

