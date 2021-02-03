CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Manassas in-person school plans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
3 former NFL players receive grants for their foundations

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 1:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NFL players Chris Long, Harry Sydney and Twan Russell have been awarded funding for their nonprofit foundations through the league’s Legends Impact Grant program.

Created in 2018, the award is a component of the NFL Foundation’s Player Foundation Grant initiative and supports ex-players in their commitment to making their communities “healthy, happy and safe.”

The Russell Education Foundation will receive $50,000. Founded in 1998, REF’s goal is closing the achievement gap for low-income students in South Florida through afterschool and summer learning services.

My Brother’s Keeper, created by Sydney in 2003, is a male mentoring program in Green Bay, Wisconsin dedicated to assisting individuals as they deal with hardships. It will receive $40,000.

The mission of the Chris Long Foundation, which is receiving $30,000, is to support bright futures for communities and individuals by promoting international and domestic programs focused on clean water, military appreciation, homelessness, and youth.

“NFL legends continue to positively impact their communities each and every day,” said Alexia Gallagher, NFL vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation. “We are proud of their philanthropic endeavors and ongoing efforts to create meaningful change.”

The winners were selected by a panel of former players including Pro Football Hall of Famer Will Shields, NFL executive Troy Vincent, Warrick Dunn, Chad Pennington and Leonard Wheeler.

