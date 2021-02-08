2021 NFL Draft Order

|At Cleveland
|April 29-May 1
|First Round
|Opponents
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|15
|0
|.063
|140
|115
|1
|.549
|2. New York Jets
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|152
|104
|0
|.594
|3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|138
|117
|1
|.541
|4. Atlanta Falcons
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|141
|115
|0
|.551
|5. Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|11
|1
|.281
|135
|120
|1
|.529
|6. Philadelphia Eagles
|4
|11
|1
|.281
|137
|118
|1
|.537
|7. Detroit Lions
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|130
|126
|0
|.508
|8. Carolina Panthers
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|136
|120
|0
|.531
|9. Denver Broncos
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|145
|111
|0
|.566
|10. Dallas Cowboys
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|119
|134
|3
|.471
|11. New York Giants
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|127
|126
|3
|.502
|12. San Francisco 49ers
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|140
|115
|1
|.549
|13. Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|123
|132
|1
|.482
|14. Minnesota Vikings
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|129
|127
|0
|.504
|15. New England Patriots
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|135
|121
|0
|.527
|16. Arizona Cardinals
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|121
|134
|1
|.475
|17. Las Vegas Raiders
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|138
|118
|0
|.539
|18. Miami Dolphins
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|119
|136
|1
|.467
|19. Washington Football Team
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|116
|137
|3
|.459
|20. Chicago Bears
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|125
|131
|0
|.488
|21. Indianapolis Colts
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|113
|142
|1
|.443
|22. Tennessee Titans
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|121
|134
|1
|.475
|23. New York Jets (from Seattle)
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|114
|141
|1
|.447
|24. Pittsburgh Steelers
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|120
|133
|3
|.475
|25. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|126
|129
|1
|.494
|26. Cleveland Browns
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|114
|139
|3
|.451
|27. Baltimore Ravens
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|125
|128
|3
|.494
|28. New Orleans Saints
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|117
|138
|1
|.459
|29. Green Bay Packers
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|109
|146
|1
|.428
|30. Buffalo Bills
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|131
|125
|0
|.512
|31. Kansas City Chiefs
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|119
|137
|0
|.465
|32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|125
|131
|0
|.488
The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:
A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.
B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
