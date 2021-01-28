CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » NFL News » Super Bowl Appearances

Super Bowl Appearances

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
New England 11
Dallas 8
Denver 8
Pittsburgh 8
San Francisco 7
Green Bay 5
Miami 5
N.Y. Giants 5
Oakland-LA Raiders 5
Washington 5
Buffalo 4
Indianapolis-Baltimore 4
Minnesota 4
St. Louis-L.A. Rams 4
Kansas City 3
Philadelphia 3
Seattle 3
Atlanta 2
Baltimore 2
Carolina 2
Chicago 2
Cincinnati 2
Arizona 1
New Orleans 1
N.Y. Jets 1
San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 1
Tennessee 1
Cleveland 0
Detroit 0
Jacksonville 0
Houston 0

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

DoD is centralizing space acquisition, but still has bugs to work out

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

Biden administration expected to ramp up use of Defense Production Act in response to COVID

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up