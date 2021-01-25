CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun returning kids to class | WHO team visits virus lab | NPS requiring masks | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Panthers hire Sean Ryan to coach quarterbacks

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 6:46 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have hired Sean Ryan as quarterbacks coach and Tony Sparano Jr. as assistant offensive line coach, and announced that defensive line coach Mike Phair will not return next season.

Ryan replaces coach Jake Peetz, who left to become the offensive coordinator at LSU. Sparano takes over for Marcus Satterfield, now the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Ryan worked with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule with the Giants in 2012. Ryan has spent time coaching Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson while working with the Lions and Texans.

Sparano Jr., whose father Tony Sparano was the head coach of the Raiders (2014) and Dolphins (2008-11), has spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars as the assistant offensive line coach.

The Panthers also announced that offensive coordinator Joe Brady and linebackers coach Mike Siravo won’t be coaching at the Senior Bowl because of reasons related to COVID-19. The team says the offensive staff will absorb Brady’s duties, while defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb will coach the linebackers.

