CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » Packers' Jones, Bucs' Whitehead…

Packers’ Jones, Bucs’ Whitehead leave NFC championship game

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay running back Aaron Jones left Sunday’s NFC championship game early in the third quarter with a chest injury suffered when he was tackled and fumbled going to the ground on a hit by Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead.

Jones’ fumble set up Tom Brady’s third touchdown of the day, putting Tampa Bay up 28-10. Whitehead left with a shoulder injury on Green Bay’s next possession.

Jones remained on the sideline and is listed as questionable to return. The Bucs announced Whitehead is out, leaving them with a pair of backup safeties in the lineup. Rookie Antoine Winfield, Jr., is inactive with an ankle injury.

Packers defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster was carted to the locker room midway through the third quarter. There was immediate announcement on his injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up