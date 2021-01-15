CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
NFL suspends Bears DL Edwards Jr. 2 games

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 7:08 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The NFL suspended Chicago Bears defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. for the first two games next season Friday for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing substances.

Edwards, who is not under contract for 2021, will be able to participate in preseason practices and games.

He had four sacks last season — his first in Chicago. He has 141/2 sacks over six years with the Raiders, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Chicago.

Edwards was charged in October with assault over a domestic violence situation at the team hotel in Charlotte. The incident occurred Oct. 17 on the night before the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers.

