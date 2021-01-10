NFL Playoff Glance

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 8:36 PM

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 9

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20

Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13

New Orleans 21, Chicago 9

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay, 4:35 p.m.

Baltimore or Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Cleveland or Baltimore at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 6:40 p.m.

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
AFC

TBD

NFC

TBD

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

