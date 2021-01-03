CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » NFL News » NFL Playoff Glance

NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 11:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 9

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 4:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17

lowest seed remaining at Green Bay

lowest seed remaining at Kansas City

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
AFC

TBD

NFC

TBD

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up