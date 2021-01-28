CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Lions hire Aubrey Pleasant to new coaching staff

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 6:15 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions hired Aubrey Pleasant to be the team’s pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

The team announced the move Thursday. Pleasant joins new coach Dan Campbell’s staff.

Pleasant is coming off a four-year run as cornerbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He has also worked as a coaching intern with the Cleveland Browns and an assistant for Washington.

Pleasant is a native of Flint and coached at Grand Blanc High School in 2010. He also worked for the University of Michigan after that.

