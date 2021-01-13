INAUGURATION NEWS: Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Lions complete second GM interview with Holmes

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 8:38 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions completed a second interview with Brad Holmes for their general manager vacancy.

Holmes is a college scouting director for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions are trying to fill two major openings — coach and general manager. They’ve interviewed Holmes, Rick Smith, Scott Pioli, Thomas Dimitroff, Louis Riddick, Jeff Ireland, Ed Dodds, Terry Fontenot, Kyle O’Brien, Lance Newmark, Rob Lohman and George Paton for the GM job.

They’ve interviewed Marvin Lewis, Robert Saleh, Eric Bieniemy, Dan Campbell, Arthur Smith and Darrell Bevell for the coaching position.

The team announced the second interview with Holmes on Wednesday.

