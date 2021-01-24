(Includes NFL Championship Games from 1933-69)

|W
|L
|Pct.
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|3
|0
|1.000
|85
|53
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|.750
|88
|60
|a-Detroit
|4
|2
|.667
|139
|141
|c-Washington
|7
|5
|.583
|222
|255
|Green Bay
|11
|8
|.578
|433
|354
|Philadelphia
|6
|5
|.545
|206
|167
|Chicago
|8
|7
|.533
|339
|280
|Dallas
|8
|8
|.500
|361
|319
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|108
|103
|Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|90
|82
|b-Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|75
|102
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|64
|56
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|.500
|45
|67
|San Francisco
|7
|9
|.438
|344
|309
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|11
|.421
|324
|359
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|170
|220
|d-Los Angeles
|6
|9
|.400
|189
|323
|Cleveland
|4
|7
|.364
|224
|253
a-One game played when franchise was in Portsmouth.
b-First two games played when franchise was in Chicago.
c-One game played when franchise was in Boston.
d-One game played when franchise was in Cleveland and two games played in St. Louis.
