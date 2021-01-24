CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » (Includes AFL championship games…

(Includes AFL championship games from 1960-69)

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 10:09 PM

W L Pct. PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 1.000 48 17
Denver 8 2 .800 235 200
a-Kansas City 4 1 .800 116 85
Buffalo 6 2 .750 180 92
Miami 5 2 .714 152 115
c-New England 11 5 .687 417 348
Pittsburgh 8 8 .500 349 339
d-Indianapolis 3 4 .429 132 178
Oakland-L.A. 5 9 .357 272 304
e-Tennessee 3 6 .333 157 230
f-Baltimore 2 5 .286 152 160
b-L.A. Chargers 2 7 .222 140 182
N.Y. Jets 1 4 .200 73 114
Seattle 0 1 .000 14 30
Jacksonville 0 3 .000 40 77

a-One game played when franchise was in Dallas.

b-Eight games played when franchise was in San Diego.

c-One game played when franchise was in Boston.

d-Two games played when franchise was in Baltimore.

e-Six games played when franchise was in Houston.

f-Three games played when franchise was in Cleveland.

