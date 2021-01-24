(Includes AFL championship games from 1960-69)

|W
|L
|Pct.
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|1.000
|48
|17
|Denver
|8
|2
|.800
|235
|200
|a-Kansas City
|4
|1
|.800
|116
|85
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|.750
|180
|92
|Miami
|5
|2
|.714
|152
|115
|c-New England
|11
|5
|.687
|417
|348
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|.500
|349
|339
|d-Indianapolis
|3
|4
|.429
|132
|178
|Oakland-L.A.
|5
|9
|.357
|272
|304
|e-Tennessee
|3
|6
|.333
|157
|230
|f-Baltimore
|2
|5
|.286
|152
|160
|b-L.A. Chargers
|2
|7
|.222
|140
|182
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|4
|.200
|73
|114
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|14
|30
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|.000
|40
|77
a-One game played when franchise was in Dallas.
b-Eight games played when franchise was in San Diego.
c-One game played when franchise was in Boston.
d-Two games played when franchise was in Baltimore.
e-Six games played when franchise was in Houston.
f-Three games played when franchise was in Cleveland.
