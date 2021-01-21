CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Home » NFL News » Cowboys add 2 defensive…

Cowboys add 2 defensive assistants, promote strength coach

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have named Joe Whitt Jr. secondary and passing game coordinator and Aden Durde defensive line coach while promoting Harold Nash Jr. to strength and conditioning coordinator.

The moves announced Thursday help round out the staff under Mike McCarthy, who is going into his second season after a 6-10 debut with the Cowboys.

Whitt and Durde come with new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from Atlanta. Quinn was fired as coach of the Falcons after starting 0-5. Quinn replaced Mike Nolan, who was fired after one season.

Whitt had the same role in the defensive passing game on Quinn’s staff, and served under McCarthy in Green Bay. Durde filled multiple roles on Atlanta’s defensive staff the past three seasons. He was outside linebackers coach in 2020.

Nash is stepping into the lead role on the strength staff after the sudden death of Markus Paul during the season. Nash just finished his first season with the Cowboys after four years in Detroit. He also spent 11 seasons with New England.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

Pandemic shows U.S. needs to beef up biological defenses

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up