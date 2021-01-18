INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Bucs designate Vita Vea to return from reserve/injured list

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 6:22 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have designated nose tackle Vita Vea to return from the reserve/injured list and the third-year pro is expected to resume practice ahead of Sunday’s NFC championship game at Green Bay.

Vea has been sidelined since breaking an ankle during a 20-19 loss at Chicago on Oct. 8. The Bucs (13-5) have a 21-day window to return the 6-foot-4, 347-pound tackle to the active roster.

Vea was the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s appeared in 34 games, including five this season.

The Bucs have led the NFL in rushing defense each of the past two seasons. Vea has been a big part of that success.

