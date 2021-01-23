CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
AP source: Lions looking into trading QB Matthew Stafford

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 7:15 PM

A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him.

The person spoke Saturday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Stafford did not announce the decision.

The person says Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired. Stafford was on a call earlier this week with Lions general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell earlier this week, according to the person, and they discussed parting ways.

Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 and he has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract.

