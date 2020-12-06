CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » Vikings lose Kendricks; Arnette,…

Vikings lose Kendricks; Arnette, Gore suffer concussions

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 9:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Minnesota Vikings lost 2019 All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks to an aggravated calf injury in warmups prior to their 27-24 overtime win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Vikings’ improving defense still came up big, forcing four takeaways.

Kendricks had been on the injury report during the week with a calf injury.

There were a number of injuries in the Las Vegas Raiders’ last-second, 31-28 victory against the winless New York Jets.

Raiders rookie cornerback Damon Arnette and Jets running back Frank Gore both suffered concussions when they collided helmet-to-helmet on the game’s second play. Arnette left last week’s game at Atlanta with a concussion, but returned to practice during the week.

Raiders safety Jeff Heath left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Jets guard Greg Van Roten and safety Ashtyn Davis both left with foot injuries.

In other injury news:

— Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson left with a leg injury in the first half of New Orleans’ 21-16 win over Atlanta. He was starting in place of Janoris Jenkins, who missed the game with a knee injury.

— Falcons safety Riccardo Allen suffered a concussion in the second half.

— The Lions lost right tackle Tyrell Crosby (ankle), cornerback Mike Ford (back) and safety C.J. Moore (ankle) in a 34-30 win against Chicago.

— Bears tight end J.P. Holtz hurt his shoulder.

— Colts right tackle Le’Raven Clark was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the first quarter of a 26-20 win against the Texans.

— Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown sustained a concussion in the first quarter.

— Dolphins guard Ereck Flowers (left ankle) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest) were knocked out of Miami’s 19-7 win against Cincinnati.

— Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams (right knee) was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander also left the game.

— Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was checked for a concussion in a 41-35 win against Tennessee.

— Rams running back Darrell Henderson (knee) left in the first quarter against the Cardinals, but returned to score a big 38-yard touchdown in L.A.’s 38-28 win.

— Cardinals cornerback Johnathan Joseph left with a stinger in the first half.

— Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones and tight end Ryan Izzo suffered neck injuries in New England’s 45-0 rout of the Chargers.

— Chargers running back Joshua Kelley suffered an ankle injury and did not return. Left tackle Sam Tevi missed the game because his wife gave birth to the couple’s child.

— Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor (knee) and guard Jason Peters (foot) didn’t finish a 30-16 loss to the Packers. Cornerback Darius Slay injured his knee in the second half.

— Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion), running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin (ankle) and defensive tackle Billy Winn (triceps) left the game. Defensive back Raven Green injured his shoulder and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was evaluated for a concussion.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up