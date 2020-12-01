CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » Vikings cut long snapper…

Vikings cut long snapper Cutting after slump in 2nd season

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings waived long snapper Austin Cutting on Tuesday, their latest instance of special teams turnover.

Cutting was a seventh-round pick in 2019, the first player drafted from Air Force in 20 years. Three weeks ago, he missed practice leading up to the game at Chicago while on the COVID-19 reserve list. His low snap against the Bears led to a botched extra point. The following week, the Vikings signed veteran Andrew DePaola, who served as the long snapper the past two games without a hiccup.

Special teams have given the Vikings plenty of trouble this year. Over the past five regular seasons, they’ve used four kickers, four punters and four long snappers.

The Vikings also waived fourth-year veteran linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who played sparingly in 10 games and primarily on special teams.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up