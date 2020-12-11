CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Titans without 2 cornerbacks, Tart’s suspension upheld

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 3:37 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerbacks Breon Borders and Adoree Jackson against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Borders has started five of the past six games for Tennessee (8-4) but didn’t practice all week with an injured hip. Jackson was limited in practice all week as he works his way back from a knee injury that put him on injured reserve hours before the season opener.

Defensive lineman Teair Tart’s one-game suspension also was upheld Friday for stepping on an opponent in last week’s loss to Cleveland.

Outside linebacker Derick Roberson is questionable with a hip injury that limited him Thursday and kept him out of practice Friday. He has played six games with one start this season.

Both wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) and right tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) practiced fully Friday after not practicing the past two days. Center Ben Jones (knee), left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle) and tight end Jonnu Smith (knee) all practiced fully Thursday and Friday.

The Titans are tied for the AFC South lead with Indianapolis.

