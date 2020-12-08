CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Titans place receiver Adam Humphries on injured reserve

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 4:33 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans put wide receiver Adam Humphries on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he played his first game after a month in the concussion protocol.

The Titans also put punter Trevor Daniel from the practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Humphries got a concussion when he was hit in a loss to Cincinnati on Nov. 1, and he missed the next four games before clearing the concussion protocol last week. He also missed the win over Buffalo while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He has 23 catches for 228 yards and two TDs this season.

The receiver played in the Titans’ 41-35 loss to Cleveland on Sunday, catching one of four passes thrown to him. One pass went out of his hands to a Browns defensive back for an interception late in the third quarter. Humphries will be able to return to the active roster for the regular-season finale Jan. 3 at Houston.

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

