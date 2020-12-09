CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. tightens restrictions | Md. National Guard to help distribute vaccine | Update on relief bill | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » Thigh injury might put…

Thigh injury might put McCaffrey’s return to field on hold

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A thigh injury could put Christian McCaffrey’s return to the field on hold.

The Panthers’ 2019 All-Pro running back, who has already missed nine games with a high ankle sprain and a shoulder sprain, was limited in practice Wednesday with a new injury to his thigh.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey tweaked his thigh last week during private workouts and it resurfaced on Wednesday. That has left his status for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos up in the air with Rhule now saying “we’ll see if he’s available to play versus the Broncos.”

McCaffrey has been terrific in the three games he’s played this season with 374 yards and six touchdowns. He’s been a huge playmaker in the red zone with the Panthers scoring touchdowns on eight of nine possessions when he’s on the field.

“We’ll get him treatment and see if we can get him better,” Rhule said. “I know how badly Christian wants to play. I know how badly Christian wants to help the Panthers win.”

When he spoke to the media on Monday McCaffrey did not mention the injury and said he felt “really great.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Vendors, consultants describe an increase in ‘bullying’ tactics by GSA to get lower schedule prices

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up