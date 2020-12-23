The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ Oregon’s men’s basketball game against…

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Oregon’s men’s basketball game against UCLA scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 testing protocols for game officials.

The Pac-12 initially announced that the start of the game set for noon Pacific between the No. 25 Ducks and the Bruins was being delayed while the conference was awaiting test results for game officials.

The Pac-12 announced several hours later that the game was postponed indefinitely. There was no immediate word on when it might be made up.

Oregon (6-1) has won six consecutive games.

Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against No. 17 North Carolina that was scheduled for Jan. 2 has been postponed as the Orange remain on pause.

Syracuse stopped all basketball activities after members of Buffalo’s program tested positive for COVID-19 following the Orange’s overtime win Saturday against the Bulls.

Syracuse’s games against Notre Dame and Wake Forest were subsequently postponed.

New York state has a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for those who are considered close contacts with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and some other members of the coaching staff won’t be on the field when the team resumes practice on Wednesday.

Bevell says he has not tested positive for COVID-19, but he is among the coaches affected by contact tracing.

The Lions closed their training facility on Tuesday because two people within the organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The team says no one else has tested positive as of Wednesday morning.

Detroit (5-9) is scheduled to host Tampa Bay (5-9) on Saturday and the banged-up team might be without its interim coach, defensive coordinator and other assistants. The Buccaneers can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win.

Bevell says he is “super frustrated,” in part because he spent his 28th wedding anniversary away from his wife because he was quarantined Tuesday at a hotel. Bevell says he and the affected coaches will likely have to remain quarantined at the hotel through Christmas.

— This item has been corrected to show that Bevell spent his 28th, not 20th, wedding anniversary alone.

The NHL has postponed the outdoor Stadium Series game in North Carolina that was expected to be played in February.

The announcement was made Wednesday as the league firms up its full schedule for a season that will be shortened to 56 regular-season games for each team because of the pandemic. The Carolina Hurricanes had been scheduled to host the annual Stadium Series game on Feb. 20 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The NHL says the game will be played in North Carolina at another time.

The Detroit Lions are practicing outdoors on Wednesday, a day after closing their training facility because two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lions say no one else has tested positive. However, several coaches will stay away from the team until further notice due to contact tracing. The team met virtually Wednesday morning.

Detroit is scheduled to host Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Buccaneers can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win at Ford Field.

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball game at UAB scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Blazers’ program.

The game to be held at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, won’t be rescheduled.

Georgia Tech returns to action Dec. 30 with an Atlantic Coast Conference game against North Carolina at McCamish Pavilion.

