The Latest: Colts punter set to return after cancer surgery

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 12:55 PM

The Latest on Week 15 in the NFL (all times EST):

12:50 p.m.

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is active and is expected to play against Houston less than three weeks after having a cancerous tumor removed.

Sanchez has chosen to keep the location of the tumor private. It is unclear whether Sanchez will only punt — as he did two days before having surgery — or whether he will also kick off and serve as the holder on extra points and punts as he usually does.

Sanchez first became concerned when he felt something wasn’t right as he warmed up for kickoffs during practice Nov. 25. The team’s medical staff advised him to have an MRI, which revealed the tumor. Sanchez opted to play that week and punted five times in a loss to Tennessee. He made the announcement Nov. 30 and had surgery the next day.

