The Latest: Browns have more positive COVID-19 tests

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 11:37 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Cleveland Browns have two more positive COVID-19 cases — another player and a staff member — as they prepare for Sunday’s finale against the Steelers.

The team closed its facility on Wednesday after being informed of the test results. The Browns have not yet announced the identity of the player or added him to their COVID-19 reserve list.

The Browns already have nine players on the list, including their top four wide receivers. Those players and others are eligible to return Thursday as long as they test negative.

On Tuesday, safeties Andrew Sendejo, Karl Joseph and tight end Harrison Bryant were added to the list.

Cleveland (10-5) can make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win over Pittsburgh (12-3) on Sunday.

Sendejo will miss the game, as will starting linebacker B.J. Goodson; they have to be out 10 days after testing positive.

