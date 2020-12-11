CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » Texans place RB Johnson…

Texans place RB Johnson on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 4:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Johnson missed practice on Thursday and the report said his absence was not injury-related. On Friday morning, before Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 list, interim coach Romeo Crennel said Johnson missed practice a day earlier for a “personal issue.”

“So he had to deal with that,” Crennel said. “We’ll see how he’s done with that.”

Johnson has had a difficult time in his first season in Houston since being traded from Arizona for DeAndre Hopkins. The 28-year-old has just 452 yards rushing this season in a year where the Texans rank last in the NFL, averaging 84.4 yards rushing a game.

Johnson missed three games after suffering a concussion on Nov. 8 before returning last week in a loss to the Colts. He had 10 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in that game.

The Texans (4-8) play the Bears (5-7) in Chicago on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up