CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. tightens restrictions | Md. National Guard to help distribute vaccine | Update on relief bill | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » Steelers, Chiefs, Packers, Saints…

Steelers, Chiefs, Packers, Saints close to division titles

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 6:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Despite an 11-1 record, the Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t clinched a spot in the postseason — yet.

They’ll have a chance to wrap up the AFC North with a win Sunday night at Buffalo and a loss by Cleveland to Baltimore on Monday night. The Steelers will also clinch a playoff spot with a win or a loss by Las Vegas, Miami or Tennessee.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched a playoff spot last week, can wrap up the AFC West with a win or tie against Miami or a loss or tie by the Raiders against Indianapolis.

The AFC East-leading Bills can reach the postseason with a win over the Steelers and all of the following: losses by the Ravens, Dolphins, Raiders and Patriots.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over Detroit or a loss by Minnesota to Tampa Bay.

The Packers will qualify for the postseason with a win and any of the following: a loss by either the Cardinals or Rams or a Seahawks win over the 0-12 New York Jets.

And the surging New Orleans Saints, who have won nine in a row, can clinch the NFC South title with a win over Philadelphia or a loss by the Buccaneers to the Vikings.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Biden taps Buttigieg for Transportation, Granholm for Energy

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up