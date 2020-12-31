Seahawks could get top seed with win over 49ers in Arizona

SEATTLE (11-4) vs. SAN FRANCISCO (6-9), at Glendale, Arizona Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 4…

SEATTLE (11-4) vs. SAN FRANCISCO (6-9), at Glendale, Arizona

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Seahawks 8-7; 49ers 6-9

SERIES RECORD – Seahawks lead 27-17

LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat 49ers 37-27 on Nov. 1 at Seattle

LAST WEEK – Seahawks beat Rams 20-9; 49ers beat Cardinals 20-12

AP PRO32 RANKING – Seahawks No. 5, 49ers No. 19

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (11), PASS (14).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (5), PASS (32).

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (13), PASS (12).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The Seahawks have won 12 of the past 14 in the series. … They will be no worse than the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs. Seattle can move up to No. 2 with a win and loss by Green Bay, and could be the No. 1 seed with a win and losses by both the Packers and Saints. … The Seahawks are assured of hosting a playoff game for the first time since beating Detroit in wild-card round in January 2017. … Seattle QB Russell Wilson needs one TD pass to match Dan Marino for the second most in the first nine seasons of a career. Wilson has 265. Marino had 266. … In his past five games against San Francisco, Wilson has 13 TD passes and just one INT with a passer rating of 114.5. … RB Chris Carson is averaging nearly 115 yards rushing and receiving in four career games against the 49ers. … Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has 1,282 yards receiving and is on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record. Steve Largent had 1,287 yards receiving in 1985. … WR Tyler Lockett needs 36 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the second straight season and would give Seattle two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season for the second time in franchise history. … With 20 points scored on Sunday, the Seahawks would set a franchise record for points in a season with 453…. Seattle’s defense is allowing a league-low 15 points per game over the past seven weeks. … The Seahawks have held five straight opponents to fewer than 20 points. It’s the longest streak for Seattle since the 2014 season when the Seahawks held six straight under 20 points to close out the regular season. … The Niners are playing their third “home” game in Arizona after being kicked out of their home stadium because of coronavirus protocols. They lost the first two but won at this stadium as the road team last week vs. the Cardinals. … The 49ers rank third in the NFL with 225 plays from scrimmage that gained at least 10 yards. … The 49ers are one of three teams, along with the Rams and Atlanta, not to allow a 100-yard rusher this season. … Niners QB C.J. Beathard threw three TD passes last week in his first start since 2018. … San Francisco TE George Kittle had four catches for 92 yards last week in his first game back from a broken foot. … Niners DE Kerry Hyder had one sack last week, giving him a career-high 8 1/2 on the season. … San Francisco K Robbie Gould miss one extra point and two FGs last week. … Niners LB Fred Warner had 14 tackles, three passes defensed, two QB hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last week. … Fantasy tip: San Francisco RB Jeff Wilson Jr. ran 22 times for 183 yards and also caught a 21-yard TD pass last week. The 204 yards from scrimmage were the most in a game for a 49ers running back since Frank Gore had 246 against Seattle on Sept. 20, 2009. He figures to get a heavy load again with Raheem Mostert injured.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.