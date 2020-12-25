Saints sack leader Hendrickson, Vikings linebacker Davis out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have scratched team sacks leader Trey Hendrickson, fellow starting defensive lineman Malcom…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have scratched team sacks leader Trey Hendrickson, fellow starting defensive lineman Malcom Brown and starting left guard Andrus Peat for Friday’s home game against Minnesota.

The Vikings have deactivated linebacker Todd Davis and fullback C.J. Ham.

Hendrickson, a defensive end who is among the league leaders in sacks with 12 1/2, had been limited in practice this week with a neck injury and had been listed as questionable, as were Brown (calf) and Peat (ankle).

Davis had been listed as doubtful with rib injuries and Ham was questionable with a quadricep injury.

New Orleans already had ruled out guard Nick Easton (concussion), receiver Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) and safety Marcus Williams (ankle). Linebacker Kaden Ellis is a healthy scratch on Friday.

The Vikings had previously ruled out linebacker Troy Dye (concussion, hamstring), defensive Jalyn Holmes (groin), linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf), running back Alexander Mattison (concussion) and tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot).

Defensive tackle Armon Watts, who’d been listed as questionable with an ankle injury, remained active.

