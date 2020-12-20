CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » NFL News » Saints' Jameis Winston placed…

Saints’ Jameis Winston placed on COVID-19 reserve list

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 2:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed backup quarterback Jameis Winston on the club’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The move leaves the Saints with two active QBs for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It comes a day after the Saints moved quarterback Drew Brees from injured reserve to the active roster but also waived reserve QB Trevor Siemian.

The COVID-19 reserve list is for players who’ve had a positive test for the coronavirus or were discovered to have had close contact with an infected person.

Winston has played sparingly this season, with most of his action coming in the second half of a victory over San Francisco which Brees left at halftime because of fractured ribs and a punctured lung. But Winston’s lack of availability could affect how the Saints deploy versatile QB Taysom Hill.

When Winston is available and Brees is starting, the Saints not only use Hill as a change-of-pace read-option QB, but also play Hill at tight end and on special teams.

With Hill now the only active QB behind Brees, there is more risk in having Hill play multiple roles that expose him to contact.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Telework dominated 2020 and here are the reasons why it was successful

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up