Saints go for their 2nd win in three weeks vs. Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (9-2) at ATLANTA (4-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Saints by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Saints 6-5; Falcons 5-6

SERIES RECORD — Falcons lead 53-50

LAST MEETING — Saints beat Falcons 24-9 on Nov. 22 in New Orleans

LAST WEEK — Saints beat Broncos 31-3; Falcons beat Raiders 43-6

AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 3, Falcons No. 22 (tie)

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (7), PASS (20)

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (5)

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (23), PASS (5)

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (6), PASS (31)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — New Orleans can clinch a playoff berth by winning and having Chicago lose or tie; or by tying Atlanta and have losses by the Bears, Vikings, and the 49ers or Cardinals … The Saints have won eight straight games since a 1-2 start. … New Orleans is 7-0 over the last two seasons when QB Drew Brees has been sidelined with an injury. The Saints have won their last two games with Taysom Hill starting at quarterback. … New Orleans has allowed just one TD in its last four games and ranks first overall defensively in the NFL (284.9 yards per game). … The Saints rushed for 229 yards and four TDs in a 31-3 victory over the Broncos last weekend. All but 7 of New Orleans’ yards rushing came on 40 combined carries by Latavius Murray, Alvin Kamara and Hill. … Hill completed just 9 of 16 passes for 78 yards vs. Denver, with an interception and three sacks. His passer rating was 43.2. … Hill was much more effective in his first career start two weeks ago vs. Atlanta. He completed 18 of 23 for 233 yards without an interception and rushed for two TDs. … Hill is still seeking his first career TD pass. … The Saints have sacked Falcons QB Matt Ryan a total of 17 times in their last two meetings. … DE Cameron Jordan has 21 career sacks of Ryan, an NFL record for sacks by one defender against a single QB. … New Orleans has won five of its last six meetings against Atlanta. … Falcons DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner was NFC Defensive Player of the Week after two fumble recoveries, a sack, a forced fumble and six tackles vs. the Raiders. … The Falcons forced five turnovers by Las Vegas, their most since 2016. … Raheem Morris is 4-2 as Atlanta’s interim coach. … K Younghoe Koo leads the NFL in scoring (109 points) and has made 21 field goals in a row since his only miss of the season in Week 3. Koo is 7 of-7 from at least 50 yards. … LB Deion Jones has returned five interceptions for touchdowns, the most by any players since Jones entered the league in 2016, and the most by any linebacker since 2006. His latest was a 67-yard pick-6 vs. the Raiders. … The Falcons’ offense has 88 explosive plays (12 or more yards rushing, 16 or more passing), fifth most in the NFL behind Minnesota (97), Seattle (95), Kansas City (94) and the Los Angeles Rams (90). … Atlanta is tied with Houston for the most explosive pass plays with 72. … The Falcons have surrendered 291.5 yards passing per game, the most in the league except for the Seahawks (328.8). … LB Foye Oluokun has forced four fumbles this season, tied with Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey for the NFL lead. … RB Ito Smith is coming off a career-best 65 yards on 12 carries. … The Falcons activated WR Laquon Treadwell from the COVID-19 reserve list after Olamide Zaccheaus went on injured reserve with a toe injury. … Fantasy tip: Koo is averaging more fantasy points per game than DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Aaron Jones and Kareem Hunt since Week 8.

