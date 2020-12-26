Ragnow, Collins, Davis inactive in Buccaneers-Lions game

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow and linebacker Jamie Collins are inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being listed as…

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow and linebacker Jamie Collins are inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being listed as questionable on Saturday. Ragnow has a throat injury and Collins a neck injury.

Cornerback Carlton Davis is inactive for the Bucs, who are a win away from clinching a spot in the playoffs. Davis was doubtful on the injury report with a groin injury.

The Lions previously ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who has not played in nearly two months because of a hip injury, and starting offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby because of an ankle injury.

TAMPA BAY AT DETROIT

Bucs: CB Carlton Davis, DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Justin Watson, TE Antony Auclair

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jamie Collins, OL Tyrell Crosby, C Frank Ragnow, OL Logan Stenberg, S Jayron Kearse, DL Frank Herron

