CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » NFL News » Ragnow, Collins, Davis inactive…

Ragnow, Collins, Davis inactive in Buccaneers-Lions game

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 12:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow and linebacker Jamie Collins are inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being listed as questionable on Saturday. Ragnow has a throat injury and Collins a neck injury.

Cornerback Carlton Davis is inactive for the Bucs, who are a win away from clinching a spot in the playoffs. Davis was doubtful on the injury report with a groin injury.

The Lions previously ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who has not played in nearly two months because of a hip injury, and starting offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby because of an ankle injury.

___

TAMPA BAY AT DETROIT

Bucs: CB Carlton Davis, DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Justin Watson, TE Antony Auclair

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jamie Collins, OL Tyrell Crosby, C Frank Ragnow, OL Logan Stenberg, S Jayron Kearse, DL Frank Herron

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up