QB Daniel Jones questionable, could start Sunday for Giants

The Associated Press

December 25, 2020, 4:00 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants might be closer to getting back starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday. He is recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries that have sidelined him for two of the last three games, but has made enough progress that could be behind center Sunday at Baltimore.

If Jones is not available, Colt McCoy would start for New York (5-9), which needs to keep winning in the NFC East, where it trails Washington by one game and is tied with Dallas.

Whoever is at quarterback, he will not have receiver Golden Tate to target. Tate was declared out with a calf issue.

Also questionable are the Giants’ leading tackler, linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle), and rookie defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee). Both were limited on Friday.

Fully practicing were tight end Evan Engram (calf) and tackle Matt Peart (ankle).

