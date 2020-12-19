CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » NFL News » QB Allen ruled out…

QB Allen ruled out for Monday night game against Steelers

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Brandon Allen is out for the Monday night game against the Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals said Saturday.

Ryan Finley is expected to start in his place.

Allen, 0-3 as a starter since rookie Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury, hurt his knee late in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t practiced this week.

Finley, who has been the backup to Burrow, has played sparingly after the team decided to start Allen, a former practice team player, instead of him after Burrow was injured.

Finley is 10 for 19 for 75 yards and two interceptions in 2020.

The Bengals signed free-agent quarterback Kyle Schurmur to the practice squad this week to add to some depth.

Linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle) also is out for Monday. Kick returner Brandon Wilson (hamstring) is questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up