NFL Playoff Scenarios

|Week 17
|AFC
CLINCHED: Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title; Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title and first-round bye; Pittsburgh Steelers – AFC North division title.
BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-5) at Cincinnati (4-10-1)
Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:
— A win
— Losses by Cleveland or Indianapolis
— A tie and a loss by Miami or Tennessee
— A tie and tie by Cleveland or Indianapolis
CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) vs. Pittsburgh (12-3)
Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:
— A win
— A loss by Indianapolis
— A Tennessee loss and a win or tie by Miami and win or tie by Baltimore
— A tie and a Baltimore win or tie
— A tie and a loss by Baltimore, Miami or Tennessee
— A tie and a tie by Indianapolis
— A tie and a tie by Tennessee and a win by Baltimore and win by Miami
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (10-5) vs. Jacksonville (1-14)
Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:
— A win and a Tennessee loss or tie
— A tie and a Tennessee loss
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
— A win and a loss or tie by Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami
— A tie and a loss by Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami
MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5) at Buffalo (11-3)
Miami clinches playoff berth with:
— A win
— A loss by Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis
— A tie and a tie by Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis
— A tie and a loss by Tennessee
TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) at Houston (4-11)
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:
— A win
— A loss by Indianapolis
— A tie and a tie by Indianapolis
Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:
— A loss by Baltimore or Miami
— A tie and a loss by Cleveland
— A tie and a tie by Miami or Baltimore
|NFC
CLINCHED: Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title; New Orleans Saints – NFC South division title; Seattle Seahawks – NFC West division title; Tampa Bay Buccaneers – playoff berth
ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-7) at L.A. Rams (9-6)
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
— A win
— A tie and a loss by Chicago
CHICAGO BEARS (8-7) vs. Green Bay (12-3)
Chicago clinches playoff berth with:
— A win
— A loss by Arizona
— A tie and a tie by Arizona
DALLAS COWBOYS (6-9) at N.Y. Giants (5-10)
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
— A win and a loss or tie by Washington
— A tie and a loss by Washington
GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) at Chicago (8-7)
Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:
— A win or tie
— A loss or tie by Seattle
LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-6) vs. Arizona (8-7)
Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:
— A win or tie
— A loss or tie by Chicago
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-4) at Carolina (5-10)
New Orleans clinches the first-round bye with:
— A win and loss by Green Bay and a win by Seattle
NEW YORK GIANTS (5-10) vs. Dallas (6-9)
New York clinches NFC East division title with:
—A win and a loss by Washington
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) at San Francisco (6-9)
Seattle clinches the first-round bye with:
— A win and a loss by Green Bay and a loss or tie by New Orleans
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-9) at Philadelphia (4-10-1)
Washington clinches NFC East division title with:
— A win
— A tie and a loss or tie by Dallas
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.