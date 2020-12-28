CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » NFL News » NFL Playoff Scenarios

NFL Playoff Scenarios

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 7:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Week 17
AFC

CLINCHED: Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title; Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title and first-round bye; Pittsburgh Steelers – AFC North division title.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-5) at Cincinnati (4-10-1)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

— A win

— Losses by Cleveland or Indianapolis

— A tie and a loss by Miami or Tennessee

— A tie and tie by Cleveland or Indianapolis

CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) vs. Pittsburgh (12-3)

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:

— A win

— A loss by Indianapolis

— A Tennessee loss and a win or tie by Miami and win or tie by Baltimore

— A tie and a Baltimore win or tie

— A tie and a loss by Baltimore, Miami or Tennessee

— A tie and a tie by Indianapolis

— A tie and a tie by Tennessee and a win by Baltimore and win by Miami

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (10-5) vs. Jacksonville (1-14)

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:

— A win and a Tennessee loss or tie

— A tie and a Tennessee loss

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

— A win and a loss or tie by Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami

— A tie and a loss by Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami

MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5) at Buffalo (11-3)

Miami clinches playoff berth with:

— A win

— A loss by Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis

— A tie and a tie by Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis

— A tie and a loss by Tennessee

TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) at Houston (4-11)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

— A win

— A loss by Indianapolis

— A tie and a tie by Indianapolis

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

— A loss by Baltimore or Miami

— A tie and a loss by Cleveland

— A tie and a tie by Miami or Baltimore

NFC

CLINCHED: Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title; New Orleans Saints – NFC South division title; Seattle Seahawks – NFC West division title; Tampa Bay Buccaneers – playoff berth

ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-7) at L.A. Rams (9-6)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

— A win

— A tie and a loss by Chicago

CHICAGO BEARS (8-7) vs. Green Bay (12-3)

Chicago clinches playoff berth with:

— A win

— A loss by Arizona

— A tie and a tie by Arizona

DALLAS COWBOYS (6-9) at N.Y. Giants (5-10)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

— A win and a loss or tie by Washington

— A tie and a loss by Washington

GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) at Chicago (8-7)

Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:

— A win or tie

— A loss or tie by Seattle

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-6) vs. Arizona (8-7)

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

— A win or tie

— A loss or tie by Chicago

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-4) at Carolina (5-10)

New Orleans clinches the first-round bye with:

— A win and loss by Green Bay and a win by Seattle

NEW YORK GIANTS (5-10) vs. Dallas (6-9)

New York clinches NFC East division title with:

—A win and a loss by Washington

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) at San Francisco (6-9)

Seattle clinches the first-round bye with:

— A win and a loss by Green Bay and a loss or tie by New Orleans

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-9) at Philadelphia (4-10-1)

Washington clinches NFC East division title with:

— A win

— A tie and a loss or tie by Dallas

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Biden to name Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

The Latest: Senate rejects challenge to Biden Arizona win

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up