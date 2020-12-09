CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
NFL moves Week 15 Browns-Giants game to Sunday prime time

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 12:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Cleveland-New York Giants game on Dec. 20 from Sunday afternoon into prime time.

Under its flex policy, the league has switched the original night game, San Francisco-Dallas, to 1 p.m. EST. Neither the 49ers nor the Cowboys are in serious playoff contention, while the Giants lead the NFC East and the Browns are closing in on an AFC wild-card spot.

One other change has the New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams matchup switching to Fox at 4:05 p.m. EST. There also are two Saturday games, previously announced: Buffalo will play at Denver at 4:30 p.m. EST, followed by Carolina at Green Bay at 8:15 p.m. EST.

