NFL Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282 Miami…

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282 Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205 New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255 N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285 Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253 Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297 Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 11 0 0 1.000 317 188 Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286 Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214 Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238 Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319 Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298 L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253 Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243 Philadelphia 3 7 1 .318 237 277 Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225 Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280 Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283 Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250 Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305 Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328 West W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304 L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215 Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258 San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 19, Baltimore 14

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Carolina, Tampa Bay

Monday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

New England at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.