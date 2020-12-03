CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
New Queen Latifah drama gets post-Super Bowl debut showcase

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:39 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Queen Latifah’s upcoming drama series has scored a touchdown. CBS says “The Equalizer” will get the coveted post-Super Bowl slot next February to showcase its debut.

“The Equalizer,” a reboot of the 1980s series about a retired intelligence agent turned private detective, stars Latifah as an ex-CIA agent and single mom who helps those “with nowhere else to turn,” according to a network description.

The series will immediately follow the conclusion of CBS Sports’ Sunday, Feb. 7, Super Bowl LV broadcast, with subsequent episodes of “The Equalizer” airing at 8 p.m. EST Sundays, CBS said Thursday.

A special edition of Stephen Colbert’s daily “The Late Show” will follow late local news on Super Bowl night, the network also announced.

The returning series “FBI” also is getting special treatment, with its season debut following the NFL’s AFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 24. The show will then air regularly at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday.

The other daily CBS late-night program, James Corden’s “The Late Late Show,” will air a weekend edition on the night of the conference championship and after local newscasts.

