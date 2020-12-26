CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » NFL News » Lions QB Stafford leaves…

Lions QB Stafford leaves Buccaneers game with ankle injury

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 1:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was replaced in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of an ankle injury.

Chase Daniel entered the game and his first possession ended with a sack with the Bucs leading 13-0 on Saturday. Stafford was 2 of 3 for 17 yards and was sacked on his only drive.

The banged-up Stafford started the game after being listed as questionable with rib and right thumb injuries. Detroit’s third-string quarterback is David Blough, who was an undrafted rookie last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up