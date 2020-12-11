CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Lions interview 3 internal candidates for GM spot

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 6:08 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have interviewed three internal candidates for their general manager vacancy.

The team announced on Twitter on Friday that Kyle O’Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman have interviewed for the job. O’Brien is the team’s vice president of player personnel, Newmark is director of player personnel, and Lohman is director of pro scouting.

The Lions fired GM Bob Quinn late last month along with coach Matt Patricia.

Detroit hosts Green Bay on Sunday. The Lions on Friday ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip), offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (groin) for that game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) was limited in practice this week and is questionable.

