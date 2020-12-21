CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sets daily death record for 2nd day in a row | Va. reports no serious adverse effects as vaccinations continue | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Lions fire special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 1:17 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.

The team announced the move Monday, a day after falling to 1-2 under interim coach Darrell Bevell and 5-9 overall this season with a 46-25 loss to the Titans.

Former Detroit coach Matt Patricia hired Coombs in January after he worked with the Cincinnati Bengals for 10 seasons. The Lions fired Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last month.

Detroit has struggled this season, but it has been relatively strong on special teams under the 34-year-old Coombs.

The unit did come up short Sunday in the loss to Tennessee on a fake punt on fourth-and-4 at the Detroit 31. C.J. Moore took the direct snap and was stopped a yard shy of the marker by the Titans.

Detroit hosts Tampa Bay (9-5) on Saturday.

